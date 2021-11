Two-time All-Ireland winning hurling manager Liam Sheedy has taken on a new managerial role with the Monaghan senior footballers.

It’s understood the Portroe man will become a Performance Coach for the Ulster team, which is managed by Seamus ‘Banty’ McEneaney.

They also agreed to get Kerry’s Donie Buckley in as Coach for next season.

They lost by one point to subsequent All Ireland champions Tyrone in Ulster this year.