Senior football semi-final line-up to be completed today

The second pair of County Senior Football quarter finals are down for decision this afternoon.

JK Brackens go up against Ardfinnan at 1 o’clock in Golden while Clonmel Commercials and Upperchurch Drombane face off in Boherlahan from 3.30.

Tipp footballer and Nenagh Eire Óg clubman Brian Fox thinks Brackens are somewhat of a dark horse in the competition.

“I think they could fly underneath the radar because they have no personnel really on the inter-county football squad. But they have a very solid team – a lot of lads who have been around the squad.

“They have plenty of good footballers and competing in the Mid with Loughmore at underage and at senior level – they’re the only team that have been competing with Loughmore in that regard.”