Round 2 of County Senior & Intermediate Football championships get underway this evening

By
Paul Carroll
-
(c) Sportsfocus.ie via canva.com.

Round two of the County Senior and Intermediate Football championships get underway this evening.

In the Senior grade, both of last year’s county finalists are in action.

Reigning champions Loughmore-Castleiney take on Moycarkey-Borris in Templetuohy at 7pm.

At the same time in Golden, last year’s beaten finalists Clonmel Commercials meet Upperchurch-Drombane.

There’s one game in the Intermediate Championship this evening, it’s in Cahir at 7pm where Father Sheehy’s take on Moyle Rovers.

The other Intermediate Championship game scheduled for tonight between Clonoulty/Rossmore and Grangemockler/Ballyneale has been postponed.

A minutes silence will be held at all games in the county this weekend as a mark of respect to Dillon Quirke.