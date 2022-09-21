Repeat of last year’s Senior Football final still possible

The pairings for the County Senior Football semi-finals have thrown up two interesting ties.

Finalists for the last two years Loughmore Castleiney and Clonmel Commercials have been kept apart leaving the way open for another battle in the Senior decider.

Defending champions Loughmore Castleiney have been drawn against Upperchurch Drombane who will be contesting their first semi-final at this level.

Commercials meanwhile will face Moyle Rovers in the last four.

Both of those games will be played on Sunday October 2nd.

Meanwhile in the Intermediate Championship its Ballina versus Grangemockler Ballyneale and Mullinahone against Golden Kilfeacle. This will be a double header in Littleton on Saturday 1st.

In the Tom Cusack Cup Drom & Inch have been paired with Killenaule while Rockwell Rovers meet Eire Óg Annacarty also on the 1st in Cashel.