Quinlivan: Upperchurch Drombane v Killenaule should be a close affair

The clash of Upperchurch Drombane and Killenaule in the County Senior Football Championship on Sunday week is expected to be a ding-dong battle

It will be a straight shoot-out to see who will emerge from the Group along with Clonmel Commercials.

Both sides have recorded a win over Cahir and a loss to Commercials.

Killenaule do have an advantage on scoring difference over the Church.

Speaking on Tipp FM’s Extra Time this week football analyst Martin Quinlivan said it should be a close affair.

“That’s going to be a ding-dong battle and certainly Upperchurch are fit – they won their two games in Dan Breen as well remember.

“They’ll want probably a little bit more of a scoring threat than just Paul Shanahan. His brother Luke didn’t seem to be himself (against Commercials) – he may have been sick or whatever. He was take off midway through the second half. He can normally turn the scoreboard a little bit as well.

“As long as Paul Shanahan is in that type of form they’ll certainly ask a question of anybody in this championship.”