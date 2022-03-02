Quinlivan: Tipp reinvented themselves for Sligo win

Tipperary’s victory against Sligo in the National Football League is hopefully the start of a positive run for David Power’s side.

It was the first of the League for Tipp following a draw with Waterford and a loss against Leitrim.

Speaking on this week’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM analyst Martin Quinlivan said the performance was much improved last Saturday at FBD Semple Stadium.

“It was almost as if the team reinvented itself. It was a very spirited and well merited victory.

“The criticism had started to grow after not so much the results but the results against Waterford and Leitrim but the performance.

“Fair play to all involved because its quite clear that they worked really hard on the training ground.

“Management were very brave in deciding to make nine changes – it most definitely worked and hopefully its now the start of a really good run through the rest of the League and into the Championship and that it becomes the springboard.”