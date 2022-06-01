Quinlivan: Tipp need to find consistency

It’s vital that the nucleus of the Tipperary football squad stays intact for next year.

That’s the view of analyst Martin Quinlivan in the wake of the Premier’s defeat to Carlow last weekend in the Tailteann Cup which ended the season for Tipp.

Speaking on this week’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM he said David Power’s side had put in fine performances at home to Sligo and away to Cavan but were disappointing against Carlow at the weekend and also in the games with Limerick and Leitrim.

Martin says Tipp need to find a consistency to their performances.

“There’s too much of a difference between the really good days when things goes for you and everybody starts to play well and the poor days.

“I think the important thing going forward is that this doesn’t go back to nought at the start of next season and that half this years squad aren’t available for whatever reason. It has to be built on as opposed to taking another regressive step and you’re blooding more players next year who are unproven.”