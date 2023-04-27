Quinlivan: Tipp footballers can’t expect a free pass in the Tailteann Cup

Martin Quinlivan is calling on the Tipp footballers to challenge themselves and go after the Tailteann Cup.

The local football analyst has been speaking following Tipperary’s exit from the Munster football championship and the All-Ireland series at the hands of Kerry.

David Power’s side have had a disappointing season to date following relegation in the league and a difficult outing in Killarney.

However, Martin Quinlivan says things must pick up in the Tailteann Cup next month.

“They have to now start challenging themselves.

“They’ve probably been given a free pass so far, I mean it’s been a very disappointing season but I think now as a group, as management and players they have to actually challenge themselves.

“I think the excuses are over.

“They got a free pass in the league because they lost their Talisman, the captain in the first game (Conor Sweeney) and that really did effect the group, they lost Steven O’Brien the vice-captain for pretty much all of the league as well.

“The Munster championship was always going to end in Killarney so there’s a bit of a free pass in that one.

“I don’t think that they can logically expect, nor should they expect it themselves, a free pass when it comes to the Tailteann Cup.”