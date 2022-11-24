Quinlivan: Semple Stadium a sensible choice for Commercials v Newcastlewest clash

Clonmel Commercials go in search of a place in the Munster Club Senior Football final this weekend.

Standing between them and a place in the decider are Limerick champions Newcastle West.

Following their victory over Nemo Rangers in the first round of the provincial championship Commercials had asked for this game to be played in Semple Stadium.

Football analyst and Commercials stalwart Martin Quinlivan told this week’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM that this was a sensible decision.

“I think this time of the year there are two factors really. The pitch in Clonmel is not in the best of nick – it’s quite soft and heavy underfoot – and Thurles will be the opposite.

“Also the fact I suppose you’re always looking at the weather forecast now and again its very unsettled for the week. You really don’t want it in the back of your mind that if Clonmel doesn’t work out then we’ll go to Ardfinnan or wherever else might be available. Whereas at least you’re able to focus in on Semple Stadium.”

Throw-in is at 1pm on Sunday and the game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with John Kennedy Motors, Cashel Road, Clonmel.

The other semi-final sees Kerins O’Rahillys of Kerry going up against Clare champions Éire Óg Ennis in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.