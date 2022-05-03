Quinlivan: Rockwell Rovers hoping to make a mark this year

Rockwell Rovers will be hoping to make a breakthrough in the County Senior Football Championship this year.

However they’ve been handed a tough task in the Group stage having been drawn alongside Moyle Rovers, Kilsheelan Kilcash and Drom & Inch in Group 2.

Tipp FM analyst Martin Quinlivan still thinks they might have a say in proceedings.

“There’s been a big five in football and obviously with four groups that means one group there’s two of the big five and Rockwell for the second year running – last year I think they were in with Loughmore and Brackens – this year they’re in with Moyle Rovers and Kilsheelan, another two of the big five.

“It’ll be tough. Alan Moloney and TJ Ryan etc in the forward line – they’ll ask a few questions.

“It’ll probably be a surprise if it’s not Moyle Rovers and Kilsheelan that come out of this group but I have a feeling Rockwell might take putting down before they’ll be beaten here.”