Quinlivan: Concerned that Tipp footballers appear to lack the basics

Tipperary’s fall from the highs of a first Munster Senior Football title in 85 years to relegation to the lowest tier of the National League has left many fans questioned what has gone wrong.

David Power’s side lost their Division 3 relegation play off against Longford last weekend which means Division 4 awaits them next year.

The Kilsheelan native will be hoping to turn things around in the coming weeks as his charges prepare for their Munster Championship clash with a semi-final against either Clare or Kerry on July 10th.

Tipp FM football analyst Martin Quinlivan admits it’s not easy to make sense of the change in fortunes.

“We’ve fallen off the edge of a cliff results wise which can happen.”

“But more disappointingly I suppose is performance wise. Some of the very basics that are coached into players even at club level of work rate, aggression, trying to do things at pace and thinking on your feet were sadly absent.”

“Probably in truth if you were to critically analyse the four matches in the League they’ve been more or less absent in all of them.”