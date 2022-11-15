Quinlivan: Commercials impressive in seeing off Nemo Rangers

Clonmel Commercials are now odds on favourites for the Munster Senior Club Football Championship.

Having gone into their quarter-final clash with Cork champions Nemo Rangers as underdogs the Clonmel side ran out impressive winners.

They now face Newcastle West in the last four on November 27th while Kerins O’Rahillys of Kerry take on Clare’s Éire Óg Ennis in the other semi-final

Speaking on last nights Extra Time here on Tipp FM football analyst Martin Quinlivan said Commercials will relish the challenge.

“Saturday is fading into the history books and I know the management team is starting to turn their attention to Newcastle West.

“But now in a sense Commercials are the watched team and with the Kerry set-up where Kerins O’Rahillys didn’t win the main championship there people are now saying that its Commercials to lose. That’s a different type of pressure but I’m sure they’ll take a huge amount of confidence from what they produced on Saturday night as they should.”