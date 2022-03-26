Promotion in Tipps hands as they welcome London to FBD Semple Stadium

Tipperary can secure promotion to Division three of the National Football League today.

David Power’s men welcome London to FBD Semple Stadium for the 7pm throw-in.

A win for the Premier will guarantee promotion and will also set Tipp up for a league final in Croke Park.

Former Tipperary goalkeeper Paul Fitzgerald says Tipperary would’ve taken this scenario at the start of the year.

“I suppose before the league started we would have thought that we would have enough quality in the squad to be in a position to get promoted.

“And even with ourselves and Cavan being down there that even if we didn’t beat Cavan we thought we’d maybe still be good enough to get up.

“As it transpired in our opening two games with two poor performances you would have said it was a bit beyond us but the management and players have done brilliantly to turn things around.

“You’d have taken this at the start of the year – beat London at the start of the year and get up into Division 3.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir.