Promotion still the aim for Tipp footballers

Promotion is now in the Tipperary footballers own hands.

David Power’s men had a big win away to Cavan yesterday, beating the Ulster side on a final score of 1-11 to 1-07.

The Premier have two games remaining, Carlow next Sunday and London the week after.

If Tipp win both games, they are guaranteed a place in Division Three next year.

Speaking in Breffini Park yesterday, County Board Chairman Joe Kennedy was happy with Tipp’s performance.

“Absolutely delighted -a great spirited win and fully deserved. The team went at it and they got the just rewards at the end.

“Tipp tore into it and very unlucky to concede the goal before half time.

“You’d think that Cavan – with the wind in the second half – that they had the advantage but in fairness our lads knuckled down very strongly in the second half and were better for most of the game.

“The subs made a big difference too when they came on to help us get over the line.

“When we play on the front foot we can be very dangerous and when we take out chances and move forward with purpose we’re a threat for any team.”