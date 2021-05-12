Power: Young players will take time to adjust to Senior level

Finding a balance between experience and youth will be key for Tipperary’s National Football League campaign according to manager David Power.

His side begin their campaign this Saturday at 5pm in the Gaelic Grounds against Limerick.

Whilst the senior side enjoyed great success in 2020, the same can’t be said for the county’s under-20 and minor squads.

The younger players may need more time to blend into the senior squad according to Power.

“Hopefully now a couple of the young fellows can step up – you know there’s a lot of good fellows there but I’m very conscious of the fact that if you’re a young player in Tipperary – they haven’t had much success at Minor and Under 20 and you can’t just expect to throw them into the National League.”

“We have to be wary but in saying that there are a couple of good young fellows there so we just have to get the balance right.”