Power: Tipp players giving everything for the jersey

Tipp football manager David Power says the mood in the camp is very positive.

The Premier have a chance to gain promotion to Division 3 following their impressive victory over table-toppers Cavan last weekend.

Next up is a game against Carlow with London providing the opposition in the final game of the League campaign

David Power says they need to build on their run of good form.

“We’re dealing with a group of players that want to be here and they’re giving everything for the Tipp jersey and that’s what it’s about.

“For us now if we win the next two games we’re going to get promoted and we would have definitely took this especially after the poor start against Waterford and Leitrim.

“The players have pulled this together and now over the next couple of weeks we have to make sure. There’s no point coming up to Cavan (and winning) and going off now next weekend and maybe getting another poor performance. We have to go on and beat Carlow, get two more points.”

Throw-in on Sunday against Carlow is at 3.45 in FBD Semple Stadium.

Tipp FM’s live coverage comes in association with Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir Business Park, Cahir.