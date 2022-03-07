Power: Tipp now focused on Cavan challenge

Tipperary lie third in the standings in Division Four of the National Football League.

David Power’s men beat Wexford by a point yesterday, on a full-time score of 4-4 to 0-15 in Wexford Park.

After drawing and losing their first two games, the Premier have now won two games-in-a-row, leaving them in third place.

Their next game is against undefeated table toppers Cavan in Cavan,

Speaking after yesterday’s game, Tipp manager David Power was happy with the win.

“We are just pleased to get two points. People will say that we are lucky and all that but we dug out a result there and I think if we didn’t win last Saturday, we certainly probably wouldn’t have won there today.

“Winning breeds winning and there’s games in the league where you just have to say ‘look, we are happy to get two points’ and today we are just happy to get two points and move on.

“The big thing is it’ll give us greater focus going in to next week for the Cavan game and that’s what it’s about.”