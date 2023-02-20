Power: Tipp footballers in a rough place at the moment

Tipperary’s Senior Footballers have a mountain to climb if they’re to retain their Division 3 status for next season.

They’ve lost all three of their games so far in the League with the latest being a 1-19 to 14 point defeat at home to Antrim on Saturday night.

Manager David Power was realistic in the challenge facing his side.

“There’s no shirking it – we’re in a very rough place at this moment in time. But we have to keep remaining positive with the players and hopefully over the next couple of weeks we might get some bodies back.

“It’s tough – it’s not simple – but we have to remain positive with the layers.”

Next up for Tipp is an away trip to play Longford next Sunday.