Power: Tipp footballers need to notch up a win against Waterford

The Tipperary senior footballers must finish their season with a win according to manager David Power.

Power’s side have suffered two defeats from two in this year’s Tailteann Cup, falling to both Meath and Down.

The Premier face Waterford in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday June 3rd in their final group game, however a win for Tipp may not be enough to progress to the knockout stages due to Tipp’s negative score difference.

Despite a tough season so far, David Power says they must push for a win on Saturday week.

“To be fair to the players, I see it every night, we have full attendance at training, they are giving a huge effort and it’s just not working this year and that’s the way it is.

“Whatever happens, we have to finish on a win and I don’t think a win will be good enough in terms of progressing into the Tailteann Cup knockout stages but at the very least we will have to finish with a win.”