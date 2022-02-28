Power says victory over Sligo give Tipp something to build on

Tipperary have something to build on following their ‘best performance since the 2020 Munster Final’.

That’s according to Tipperary football manager David Power who saw his side get their first win of the season on Saturday.

They beat Sligo by four points in a performance which David Power said had been coming.

However, Power says his side can’t get carried away following the victory.

“It’s been coming, and I know people didn’t believe me, this is our best performance since probably our Munster final, last year was a disaster.

“The big thing for us is we can’t get carried away, we need to belt on now for next Sunday week.

“We probably should have won that by 10 points and I’m not exaggerating, we were that better than Sligo but that only happens by winning games and hopefully this win will drive us on.

“It was a massive win, I’m very proud of the lads, we played some serious football, now we made mistakes as well but we’ve got something to build on.”