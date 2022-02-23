Power says fans have to realise Tipp footballers are in a transition phase

Tipperary senior football manager David Power is calling for patience with his panel.

His side have had a slow start to the league, drawing with Waterford and losing to Leitrim in their opening two games.

With the Premier facing five consecutive weeks of action, David Power is calling for patience as his squad transitions away from the Munster final winning panel.

“I think there’s 14 lads missing off the 26 that were on the Munster final winning team. So people have to start realising that we are really going through a bit of a transition.

“But we’ve got some very good exciting young players coming as well. The Under 20s had a good win in their Under 20 league on Friday night.

“So look we just have to be a bit patient over the next couple weeks – if we can get win hopefully we can start building. We’re not talking about any promotion yet – we have to get that win before we can even talk about any promotion.

“It’s about getting that win and hopefully building that confidence.”

Tipperary take on Sligo in Semple Stadium on Saturday evening at 7pm following the senior hurlers game with Dublin.

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with John Kennedy Motors, Cashel Road, Clonmel.