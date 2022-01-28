Power says Champions League system would benefit Gaelic Football

“The provincial system is holding back what really needs to happen in football”, according to Tipperary football manager David Power.

A new proposal which goes to Congress next month would see an All-Ireland championship comprising of four groups of four.

This would be made up of the eight provincial finalists along with the top eight placed teams in the league who didn’t qualify via the provincial route.

David Power welcomed the proposal as he believes it will allow for more games, however the Kilsheelan-Kilcash man believes that a better system could be implemented.

“You should be based on your league standings and it should really go to a Champions League format, that’s where I would go.

“Your Division 1 teams in one pot, Division 2, Division 3, Division 4 all in different pots.

“Your top two teams are in the Sam Maguire and the bottom two teams are in the Tailteann Cup.

“To be honest with you that’s where it should really go to but its not going there because of the Provincial systems. I think the Provincial system is holding back what really needs to happen in football.”

Tipperary begin their league campaign away to Waterford this Sunday at 2pm and we’ll have live commentary of the game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir.