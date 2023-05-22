Power: Players putting in a huge effort

Tipperary senior football manager David Power says things just haven’t clicked for his team this year.

The Premier County lost out to Down in the Tailteann Cup yesterday, going down 2-18 to 6 points in FBD Semple Stadium.

Speaking after yesterday’s game in FBD Semple Stadium Power said missing scores at vital times proved costly.

“That’s been our problem all year – we’re just not getting that crucial score at that crucial time that can push us on. And then when we’re low in confidence it just sucks the living energy out of you and then when the opposition goes down and score it’s just very, very hard to take. You’re just on the edge.

“To be fair to the players, I see it every night, we’ve full attendance at training. They’re giving a huge effort and it’s just not working this year and that’s the way it is.”

Tipp play host to Waterford in Round 3 of the Tailteann Cup on Saturday week.