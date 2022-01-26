Power: New talent will emerge from league campaign

Tipp Senior Football manager David Power says we can expect to see a number of new players making an impression during this year’s league campaign.

The Premier County begin life in Division 4 with an away game to Waterford next Sunday.

Michael Quinlivan, Emmet Moloney and Padraic Looram are among the players unavailable for the season.

David Power says the long awaited return from injury of Robbie Kiely will be a boost but also feels younger players will feature for Tipp.

“I think there’s a lot being made of we’re down 3 or 4 players but look I think there’s a couple of good young players coming in as well.

“I think we’re looking forward to it. I think there’s a good freshness to the panel. I think there’s a good appetite back there as well.

“So we’re really just looking forward to the new season and I think people will see a couple of good new players coming through the League.”

Throw-in is at 2 o’clock in Dungarvan’s Fraher Field next Sunday afternoon.