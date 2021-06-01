Power happy to see young players get vital game time

Tipperary football manager David Power is taking positives from the league campaign.

His side face a relegation playoff with Longford in two weeks’ time, following losses to Offaly and Limerick in the group stages.

Injuries have forced the Premier into a number of personnel changes over the opening three rounds of the league.

However, David says this has given younger players the opportunity to develop.

“We don’t have a settled team but the other side of it is there’s a couple of good young fellows, they’re developing away and that’s all we can do at the minute.”

“That’s the positive I’m taking – the Jack Harney’s, the Tadhg Fitzgerald’s the Conor Bowe’s – they’re getting real key game time which is really good to see.”