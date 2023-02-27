Power: Frustrated not to take full points from Longford trip

Tipp’s draw with Longford in Division Three of the National Football League saw them pick up their first point of the campaign.

However many will see it as an opportunity lost as the Premier were four points up approaching full time.

It finished Tipp 1-11 Longford 14 points.

Manager David Power said Tipp showed a resilience having struggled in their opening games of the campaign.

“Compared to where we’ve been the last couple of weeks – we’ve been in a dark place. Our confidence is down to the floor really but the lads really dug in.

“We really should have seen it out being honest – we had other opportunities where we should have really nailed them but it’s a step forward. I still wouldn’t have been happy with the first half – we were too slow. But that’s coming from a team that is lacking confidence as well to be fair. But look I suppose we’re just frustrated we didn’t get the two points.”