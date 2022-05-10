Power: Fans need to get behind Tipp footballers

David Power is hoping for a big home support this Saturday evening in Semple Stadium.

His Tipperary senior football side welcome Limerick to Thurles for the Munster football semi-final.

The Premier beat the Shannonsiders after extra-time in the previous meeting of the sides met in the 2020 Munster championship.

That game is remembered for a late Conor Sweeney point to take the game to extra time and Tipp manager David Power says Limerick won’t have forgotten about that day.

“I’m sure they are thinking of last November 2020 that we kind of robbed them so that’s going to be a great game.

“It’s in Thurles and hopefully now we can get a big Tipp crowd at it.

“For us, if we get promoted and get to a Munster final and back into a Sam Maguire, we would be after hitting a lot of our targets and I think that’s huge.”

Throw in at 7pm on Saturday in FBD Semple Stadium