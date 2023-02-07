Power: Cavan defeat a disappointment

The Tipperary senior footballers were left rueing a missed goal opportunity over the weekend as they lost out to Cavan in their Division Three National League clash.

David Power’s side went down on a scoreline of 1-19 to 1-7 in Breffni Park on Sunday.

Tipp are now bottom of the table having lost both of their games so far.

Speaking to Kevin Hanly after Sunday’s game David Power admitted that Tipp had started well but failed to capitalise on their chances.

“I think we could have been up 1-3 to a point or 1-3 to two points. Then we got the goal opportunity – we actually turned them over from their kickout and we should have scored that opportunity.

“If that went in it’s a completely different game because it gives us confidence and we’re really putting Cavan on the backfoot. But instead of us getting the goal Cavan get a goal – we really kind of gave them the goal and that’s the most disappointing thing.”