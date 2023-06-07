Power calls it a day

Tipperary are on the hunt for a new senior football manager.

David Power stepped down last night after four years at the helm.

The Kilsheelan man led Tipp to a Munster title win in 2020, but they exited this year’s Tailteann Cup at the group stage.

Power’s involvement with Tipp football started in 2006 when he began coaching development squads.

County Board Chairman Joe Kennedy thanked David for the considerable contribution he has made to Tipperary Football during his tenure as Minor, U21 and Senior Manager.