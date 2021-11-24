Power backs return of pre-season competitions

Tipperary Senior Football Manager David Power has welcomed the reinstatement of pre-season competitions next year.

The decision to reintroduce the likes of the McGrath Cup into a shorter inter-county calendar has generated some dissent in recent days.

Collective training is allowed from December 8th, while games can be arranged from January 1st.

David Power says the structure of a pre-season competition saves them the work of trying to find teams for challenge matches.

“At the end of the day, the pre-season competitions are really just competitive challenge matches. That’s what they are.

“And we will be getting other challenge matches as well. But it also provides us an opportunity to put in some new players into a competitive environment before the League and see how they get on with that as well.

“It’s a very positive thing, because I think the big thing is that it’s all about matches.”