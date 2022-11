There was despair for Tipp champions Ballina in the Munster Intermediate Football semi-final as they lost out 4-2 on penalties to Na Piarsaigh.

It ended Ballina 1-3 Na Piarsaigh 0-6 in Kilmallock at the end of normal time and 1-5 to 8 points after extra time.

Na Piarsaigh are through to the provincial final against Rathmore of Kerry.