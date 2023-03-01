O’Brien may return for Tipp footballers before end of League campaign

Steven O’Brien may return for the Tipperary footballers sooner than expected.

The Ballina man suffered a hamstring injury against Cavan.

It was originally feared that O’Brien would miss the remainder of the league but manager David Power is now hopeful he will have his vice-captain back for the Offaly game on March 18th.

Meanwhile, the Tipperary manager is also hoping forward Mikey O’Shea will be recovered from a hamstring injury in time for Sunday’s game against Fermanagh.

Conall Kennedy is not expected to return from injury before the end of the league.

