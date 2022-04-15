Minor footballers make it a hat-trick of wins for Tipp this week

Tipperary minor footballers made it three wins in a row this week for the county teams as they overcame a strong Limerick challenge in the Munster minor football championship at FBD Semple Stadium last night.

From the off both teams played lively attacking football but approaching half time with Charlie King to the fore in defence Tipp edged three up to go in 0-8 to 0-5 clear at the break.

In the second half Limerick tried everything to get a grip on the game but Tipp kept them at arm’s length and a top notch Fionn Fitzgerald goal, when the game was in the melting pot, was enough for Tipp see it out for a rousing 1-15 to 1-8 victory.

After the game Tipp manager John McNamara shared his thoughts on the match.

“It was exactly what we thought it would be with Limerick. It was going to be a battle. They are an extremely skilful, strong team.

“The only thing I suppose we thought we have an advantage was the fitness that we might have to try and carry us forward which possibly was the deciding factor tonight.

“Again, when we were playing at home the pressure was going to be on us in front of our home crowd. We hadn’t won in a while obviously – the last couple of years – so I think the boys carried it well.”