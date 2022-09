Durlas Na Sairsealaigh Óg edged out JK Brackens Óg in the Mid Tipp U19A football final last evening.

1-7 to 9 points the final score with the winning point coming from Captain Liam McCormack in Dr Morris Park.

Meanwhile Boherlahan Dualla are the Mid Under 19B Football Champions

They were 2-7 to 6 point winners over Moyne Templetuohy in Littleton last evening.