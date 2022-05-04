McNamara names team for Limerick showdown

The Tipperary minor footballers take on Limerick tomorrow evening.

The winner of the tie will progress to play the loser of the Cork and Kerry game in the Munster semi-final.

Manager John McNamara has named his team for the game in Mallow.

Robbie McGrath of Moyle Rovers lines out in goal.

The full-back line consists of Alex McSherry of Commercials, Ciaran Byrne of Golden Kilfeacle and Jamie Bergin of JK Brackens.

The half-back line sees Eoin O’Connell of Loughmore at 5, captain Charlie King from Ballina is at centre back and Thomas Charles of Commercials is on the other wing.

In midfield it’s Joe Higgins of Clonmel Commercials alongside goal scorer last time out Paddy O’Keefe from Moyle Rovers.

Charlie English of Ballyporeen is at 10 with Tommy O’Connor of Kilsheelan – Kilcash alongside him while Ben Carey of Ballylooby Castlegrace completes the half-forward line.

In the full-forward line it’s top scoring forward line it’s Conall Grogan of Galtee Rovers, Daithi Hogan of St Patrick’s is at full forward and Fionn Fitzgerald of Killenaule completes the starting team.

Throw-in is at 7pm on Thursday evening in Mallow.