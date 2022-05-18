McGrath: Tailteann Cup a worthwhile challenge for Tipp

Tipp should focus properly on the Tailteann Cup now that they’ve bowed out of the Munster and All Ireland senior football championships.

That’s the view of Tipp FM analyst Tom McGrath as Tipp face into the second tier championship with a game away to Carlow.

Speaking on this week’s Extra Time he said David Power’s side are well capable of winning that battle which will hopefully set Tipp up for a good run in the competition.

“You have to win two matches before you’ll get to the big stage – but you have to win a number matches in any code at any level to get to the big stage.

“We have to take out Carlow first and see what the draw gives us after that. I think its worthwhile.”