McGrath: Beating Waterford vital for Tipp footballers

The Tipperary senior football team will be looking to regroup ahead of the Munster championship.

David Power’s side had a disappointing league campaign, earning just one point from seven games and suffering relegation to Division Four.

Next up for the Premier is a home Munster quarter-final against Waterford on Sunday April 9th.

Football analyst Tom McGrath says winning that game will be the target now for Tipp.

“I’d be expecting that there will be a regrouping at this stage, get back a couple of players that we haven’t got at this stage and get a few fellas that are only maybe 70 or 80 percent fit, get them up to 100 percent.

“Target the Waterford match, that’s the target at this stage, beat Waterford then you face in to Kerry and that will take on its own particular set of challenges but we’ll talk about that one when that time comes.

“The first thing has to be to beat Waterford and get your first win of the year.”