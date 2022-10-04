McGeever: Upperchurch Drombane growing in confidence ahead of football final

A contrast of styles will make for a very interesting senior football final this year according to Tipperary senior football selector Charlie McGeever.

Clonmel Commercials are in their fourth final in a row whilst for Upperchurch-Drombane, it will be their first ever senior football final.

The sides met in the group stages this year, with Commercials winning on a final score of 2-11 to 0-09.

However, Charlie McGeever says Upperchurch will be far more confident by the time the final comes around.

“If anyone’s going to progress since then (group game), it’s going to be Upperchurch, even on the basis of self-confidence.

“The self-confidence that winning knockout competition matches brings you, they’ve had one win in the knockout stages of the hurling, they’ve had two wins now in the knockout stages of the football, that’s success.

“They are not going to be found wanting when the big day comes I don’t think so we are looking forward to a very good final but I don’t see it as an open game.

“I think contrasting styles, Commercials far more a kicking team whereas Upperchurch-Drombane set up a very strong defence on their own 45, look for turnover ball and quick through the hands and that will be an interesting contrast in style come two weeks’ time.”