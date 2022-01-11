McGeever: Tipp football panel’s hard work paying off

Tipp footballers win over Limerick in the McGrath Cup over the weekend was quite an achievement according to selector Charlie McGeever.

Two late points from Jack Kennedy secured the victory for David Powers relatively inexperienced side.

McGeever told Tipp FM Sport that the squad have worked hard over the last few weeks.

“Considering where we’re at I suppose in our preparation it was a great test for us given that we’re short so many front line players.

“I think that the work that’s been done by this group who David brought in four or five weeks ago showed a bit of a result on the back of that.

“As you know we’re short quite a number of the starters but the development group that he has in has worked hard and the performance was excellent from this that were there.”

Tipp take on Kerry in Templetuohy in the final group stage game at 7 o’clock tomorrow (Wednesday) evening.