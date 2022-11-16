McGeever: Commercials time to shine

Clonmel Commercials should fear no one going forward this year.

That’s according to their former manager and current Tipperary football selector Charlie McGeever.

The Tipp champions defeated a fancied Nemo Rangers team over the weekend in the Munster quarter-final, beating the Cork side 2-15 to 1-11.

The win sets up a a home semi-final against Newcastle West on November 27th and Charlie McGeever says now is Clonmel’s time to shine.

“They’ll have to build on this, it’s only one match, it gets you into a semi-final and it’s a huge scalp and it will add to their confidence.

“There’s no reason that they should fear anybody but they have to regroup and go again.

“That performance (against Nemo) will win most matches for them without a shadow of a doubt.

“If you look through the team, there is so much ability and so much experience at this stage that this is their time to shine and hopefully they can carry that through.”