McGeever: Commercials haven’t been properly tested

Defending champions Loughmore Castleiney will meet Upperchurch Drombane in the last four of the County Senior Football Championship.

Last year’s beaten finalists Clonmel Commercials have been paired with Moyle Rovers in the other semi-final

Commercials won their group stage games by an average of 14 points, before a 16-point quarter-final win over Arravale Rovers.

Speaking after Clonmel’s win over Arravale, former Commercials manager and current Tipperary selector Charlie McGeever says Clonmel’s lack of a true test so far this year isn’t ideal.

“It’s a worry and it’s one of those you have to work around as management that you have to create a very competitive environment by maybe getting good challenge games from outside the county at times.

“Nothing learned against Arravale, it certainly won’t be like that the next day.

“Throwing back our minds to last year, in the semi-final stages we played Brackens and that was a very competitive match, that went down to three or four points and was very competitive.”