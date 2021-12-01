Loughmore prepare to take their dual conquest to the wider province this Sunday

A whirlwind of November glory for Loughmore Castleiney takes a new direction this Sunday as they head westwards to Ennis to begin a new quest to win another double, this time in the Munster club championships.

On Sunday week the Dan Breen and O’Dwyer cup winners head to Waterford to play Ballygunner in the provincial hurling championship semi final but first off, this Sunday they head to Ennis to take on the home town team, Éire Óg Ennis in the Munster football quarter final.

After overcoming Clonmel Commercials in the county final, with a late John McGrath goal sealing the victory against the odds, Loughmore go to Clare with star defender John Meagher fit to take the field after he missed the county final with a hamstring strain.

John is expected to slot in at the heart of the defence after he started the hurling final last Sunday and ended up securing the John Quirke Jewellers ‘Player of the Match’ award with a sterling performance against Thurles Sarsfields.

This Sunday’s game will prove a new adventure and a stern test after the Clare winners Éire Óg defeated Kilmurray Ibrickane to win the Jack Daly cup for the first time since 2006.

Once more for Loughmore Castleiney, it’s all to play for.

Throw in is at 1pm on Sunday and Tipp FM will have full live coverage of the game with thanks to O’Connell’s Centra, Templemore.