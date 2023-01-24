Kiely calls a halt to inter-county career

Robbie Kiely has decided to retire from Senior Inter County football after 11 years playing at the highest level for Tipperary.

The 32 year old – who plays his club football for Carbery Rangers in Cork – won a Munster Senior title with Tipp in 2020 to add to the Under 21 medal he picked up with the Premier in 2010.

Senior manager David Power paid tribute to Robbie, describing him as one of Tipperary football’s greatest servants.

Power said Robbie was one of Tipp’s greatest and most talented players and a pleasure to work with, a player that hugely contributed to Tipperary football.