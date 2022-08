Former Tipp manager Liam Kearns has emerged as the frontrunner to take up the role as Offaly football manager.

The Kerry native is highly experienced having also been at the helm in Limerick and Laois.

During his time with the Premier Kearns led the county to an All-Ireland semi-final in 2016.

The Offaly County Board is due to make a decision this week on who will replace John Maughan as manager of the Faithful County.