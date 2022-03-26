Huge day for Tipp footballers

Tipp take on London this evening in the National Football League.

The stakes are high in Thurles as if Tipp win they progress to the league final and also secure promotion to Division 3 of the League.

David Power has named his starting team for the game at FBD Semple Stadium.

Michael O’Reilly of Clonmel Commercials is in goal.

The Full back line is made up of Shane O’Connell (Golden Kilfeacle), Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule) and Jack Harney (Moyle Rovers)

The half backs are Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials), Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan) and Robbi Kiely (Barryroe)

The midfield pairing is Conal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials) and Mark Russell (Aherlow)

The half forwards are Martin Kehoe (CJ Kickhams Mullinahone), Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials) and Teddy Doyle (Ballina)

The full forwards are made up of Mikey O’Shea (CJ Kickhams Mullinahone), Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen) and Sean O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials)

Throw in is at 7 o’clock this evening in FBD Semple Stadium.

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir.