Grangemockler/Ballyneale hoping to maintain push for senior status

Grangemockler/Ballyneale will be trying to right the wrongs of previous years in this year’s intermediate football championship, according to a local analyst.

The South Tipp men are in the quarter-finals, where they will take on Moyne/Templetuohy on the weekend of September 24th.

Grangemockler were beaten in the 2021 county final and lost out at the semi-final stage last year.

Speaking on Extra-Time, Tom McGrath expects them to be in the mix again this year.

“Grangemockler were touted as favourites there for the last couple of years and came up short (in the final) in two years.

“They would have been particularly disappointed two years ago against Drom-Inch in the final, that was a decent Drom-Inch team that beat them but they just didn’t perform on the day, they had the chances.

“They’ll see this as an opportunity maybe to right the wrongs and their younger players will be a year older and they’ll be gaining a bit of experience but they’ll be there or thereabouts.”