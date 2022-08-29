Football quarter-final line-ups complete

The eight quarter finalists are set in the Tipperary senior football championship following the conclusion of the group stages over the weekend.
Reigning champions Loughmore/Castleiney, last year’s beaten finalists Clonmel Commercials, JK Brackens and Moyle Rovers go through as the top seeds.
Joining them are Upperchurch-Drombane, Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Ardfinnan and Arravale Rovers.
Arravale were the last team to confirm their place in the last eight following their 3-13 to 2-10 win over Ballyporeen in Bansha yesterday evening.
The quarter-finals are set to take place on the weekend of September 18th.
Senior Football Quarter Final Teams:
Group winners: Clonmel Commercials, Moyle Rovers, Loughmore Castleiney, JK Brackens
Group Runners Up: Upperchurch Drombane, Kilsheelan Kilcash, Ardfinnan, Arravale Rovers
Intermediate Football Quarter Final Teams:
Group Winners: Galtee Rovers, Mullinahone, Clonmel Commercials, Grangemockler Ballyneale
Group Runners Up: Golden Kilfeacle, Ballina, Fethard, Loughmore Castleiney
Tom Cusack Cup Quarter Final Teams:
3rd Place Finishers: Killenaule, Rockwell Rovers, Moycarkey Borris, Ballyporeen
4th Place Finishers: Cahir, Drom and Inch, Aherlow, Eire Og Anacarty