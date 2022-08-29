Football quarter-final line-ups complete

By
Paul Carroll
-
John McGrath and Noel McGrath. (c) Sportsfocus.ie via canva.com.

The eight quarter finalists are set in the Tipperary senior football championship following the conclusion of the group stages over the weekend.

Reigning champions Loughmore/Castleiney, last year’s beaten finalists Clonmel Commercials, JK Brackens and Moyle Rovers go through as the top seeds.

Joining them are Upperchurch-Drombane, Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Ardfinnan and Arravale Rovers.

Arravale were the last team to confirm their place in the last eight following their 3-13 to 2-10 win over Ballyporeen in Bansha yesterday evening.

The quarter-finals are set to take place on the weekend of September 18th.

Senior Football Quarter Final Teams:

Group winners: Clonmel Commercials, Moyle Rovers, Loughmore Castleiney, JK Brackens

Group Runners Up: Upperchurch Drombane, Kilsheelan Kilcash, Ardfinnan, Arravale Rovers

Intermediate Football Quarter Final Teams:

Group Winners: Galtee Rovers, Mullinahone, Clonmel Commercials, Grangemockler Ballyneale

Group Runners Up: Golden Kilfeacle, Ballina, Fethard, Loughmore Castleiney

Tom Cusack Cup Quarter Final Teams:

3rd Place Finishers: Killenaule, Rockwell Rovers, Moycarkey Borris, Ballyporeen

4th Place Finishers: Cahir, Drom and Inch, Aherlow, Eire Og Anacarty