Football quarter-final line-ups complete

The eight quarter finalists are set in the Tipperary senior football championship following the conclusion of the group stages over the weekend.

Reigning champions Loughmore/Castleiney, last year’s beaten finalists Clonmel Commercials, JK Brackens and Moyle Rovers go through as the top seeds.

Joining them are Upperchurch-Drombane, Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Ardfinnan and Arravale Rovers.

Arravale were the last team to confirm their place in the last eight following their 3-13 to 2-10 win over Ballyporeen in Bansha yesterday evening.

The quarter-finals are set to take place on the weekend of September 18th.

Senior Football Quarter Final Teams:

Group winners: Clonmel Commercials, Moyle Rovers, Loughmore Castleiney, JK Brackens

Group Runners Up: Upperchurch Drombane, Kilsheelan Kilcash, Ardfinnan, Arravale Rovers

Intermediate Football Quarter Final Teams:

Group Winners: Galtee Rovers, Mullinahone, Clonmel Commercials, Grangemockler Ballyneale

Group Runners Up: Golden Kilfeacle, Ballina, Fethard, Loughmore Castleiney

Tom Cusack Cup Quarter Final Teams:

3rd Place Finishers: Killenaule, Rockwell Rovers, Moycarkey Borris, Ballyporeen

4th Place Finishers: Cahir, Drom and Inch, Aherlow, Eire Og Anacarty