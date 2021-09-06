Football Championship Round 1 Results

Round one of the county football championships is in the books following a weekend of high scoring action.

County champions Clonmel Commercials picked up where they left off, with a 4-17 to 1-07 win over Ardfinnan.

In Sunday’s other senior game, Arravale Rovers were nine point victors over Moycarkey-Borris, on a full-time score of 2-15 to 0-12.

Elsewhere across the weekend, there were wins for Moyle Rovers over Upperchurch-Drombane, Kilsheelan-Kilcash got the better of Ballyporeen and JK Brackens defeated newcomers Rockwell Rovers.

Meanwhile last year’s beaten finalists Loughmore-Castleiney were 2-10 to 0-11 winners against Killenaule.

In the intermediate championship, perhaps the most eye catching result was Clonmel Commercials B team’s victory over Loughmore-Castleiney B, where it ended 8-16 to 0-03.

The football championships continue in two weeks time, as the focus now shifts to this weekend’s county hurling championship fixtures.