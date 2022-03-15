Fitzgerald: Tipp footballers have stepped up to the mark

Tipp’s senior footballers have taken ownership of their League campaign according to former goalkeeper Paul Fitzgerald.

The team have bounced back from a poor start to the season to find themselves in with a chance of promotion from Division 4.

Victory over Carlow and London in their remaining two games would guarantee a swift return to Division 3 for next year.

Speaking on Extra Time last night Tipp FM analyst Paul Fitzgerald said the management team can only do so much to turn things around.

“I think at inter-county level you have to have a certain amount of it player driven.

“David (Power) and his team will put whatever they have to have ready and right in place but ultimately when you cross the white line and the ball is thrown in it has to be player driven.

“Management need to lead their leaders and then everyone else will follow. We’ve lost a lot of leaders in the last two years since we won the Munster Championship out of the dressing so maybe new guys are emerging.”