Fitzgerald: Kerry game a “free shot” for Tipp footballers

Tipperary will be realistic about their chances when they take on Kerry in the Munster Senior Football semi-final.

The Premier had a disappointing League campaign which resulted in the Premier County being relegated to Division 4 on the back of six defeats and a draw.

Their victory over Waterford last weekend in the Munster quarter-final brought a welcome change in fortunes for David Power’s men.

Speaking on last night’s Extra Time former Tipp goalkeeper Paul Fitzgerald said the trip to Killarney on Saturday week will be a chance to experiment.

Its going to be very difficult obviously but you can just go out and maybe have a cut like. You kind of have a free shot.

“It’s a game where you can go down and try a few things and enjoy it. See how lads react to a big game like that in Killarney against the All Ireland champions and see how they cope with it and hopefully learn and move onto the Tailteann Cup.”